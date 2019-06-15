Blackmon went 4-for-7 with a solo home run, a double and three runs scored in Friday's 16-12 loss to the Padres.

Blackmon crushed a 434-foot home run off Kirby Yates in the 12th inning, but it wasn't enough to catch the Padres. It was the first long ball allowed by Yates all season. Since coming off the injured list, Blackmon has hit safely in six of his last seven games to improve his line to .323/.375/.638 with 15 home runs, 16 doubles, 45 runs scored and 42 RBI.