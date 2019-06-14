Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Stays hot with huge day
Blackmon went 4-for-5 with two homers, a triple and four RBI in the Rockies' 9-6 win over the Padres on Thursday.
Blackmon continued his recent hot streak with this monstrous four-hit day that included his 13th and 14th homers of the season and his sixth three-bagger. Blackmon is now hitting .316 through 225 at-bats and 35 of his 71 hits this season have gone for extra bases, giving him a fantastic .622 slugging percentage.
