Blackmon went 3-for-3 with a double, walk, two runs and an RBI in Monday's 13-2 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Blackmon has gotten off to a blazing start to September, reaching base at a .452 clip through nine games while providing six extra-base hits and three steals. He'll benefit from three more straight games at hitter-friendly Coors Field before the Rockies kick off a nine-game road trip Friday that could hinder Blackmon's productivity.