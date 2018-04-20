Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Stays in three-hole Friday
Blackmon is batting third Friday against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Blackmon has acted as the Rockies' leadoff hitter for much of the past few seasons, but he was moved to the three-hole recently to fill in for the suspended Nolan Arenado. With Arenado returning to the lineup Friday, manager Bud Black apparently liked what he saw from "Chuck Nasty" in the third spot in the order and will keep him there for now. This could be the start of a more longstanding change, which could result in more RBI opportunities for Blackmon, though his number of runs scored could take a dip now that he's not atop the order.
