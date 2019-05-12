Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a walk and three RBI to help the Rockies to a 10-7 win over the Padres on Sunday.

Blackmon helped key a big day for the Rockies offense with two homers from atop the order, both of which came off Nick Margevicius. He's now working on a 10-game hitting streak, which has helped boost his slash line up to .305/.368/.573 to go along with eight homers through 164 at-bats.