Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Padres.
Blackmon went deep off Padres starter Mike Clevinger in the sixth inning, and that was enough to earn the Rockies a win. With multiple hits in three straight games, Blackmon is back in a groove at the plate. The 36-year-old is up to a .271/.324/.475 slash line with 14 homers, 50 RBI, 45 runs scored and two stolen bases through 79 contests as he remains a near-everyday fixture in the heart of the order. He's tended to run a bit hot-and-cold at times, but he can be especially productive at home, where he's hitting .299 this season.
