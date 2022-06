Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Guardians on Tuesday.

The Rockies' leadoff man went yard for the 10th time this season to tie the game 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh. The blast came off Guardians ace Shane Bieber and led to him being pulled from the game one batter later. The 35-year-old left-handed hitter is slashing .251/.307/.439 and should continue to benefit from hitting at or near the top of the order in Coors field.