Blackmon went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run, for a total of three RBI and two runs scored in a 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Brewers on Friday.

Blackmon took Corbin Burnes for a ride in the third inning to pick up his 15th home run of the season. The 36-year-old designated hitter is riding a nine-game hitting streak and came into the game slashing an excellent .356/.362/.622 over his past 45 at-bats.