Blackmon went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run, for a total of three RBI and two runs scored in a 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Brewers on Friday.
Blackmon took Corbin Burnes for a ride in the third inning to pick up his 15th home run of the season. The 36-year-old designated hitter is riding a nine-game hitting streak and came into the game slashing an excellent .356/.362/.622 over his past 45 at-bats.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Smacks three hits•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Supplies big hit Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Riding pine Thursday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Checks out of Monday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Drives in two, scores twice•