Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Friday against the Cardinals.

Blackmon has had a nice start to the Rockies' current road trip, going 3-for-7 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in two games. After attempting only one steal through May 12, he has three steals on four chances in his last 19 contests. Despite some surprising aggressiveness on the basepaths, Blackmon has disappointed with the bat by maintaining just a .127 ISO and .697 OPS in 209 plate appearances.