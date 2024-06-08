Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Friday against the Cardinals.
Blackmon has had a nice start to the Rockies' current road trip, going 3-for-7 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in two games. After attempting only one steal through May 12, he has three steals on four chances in his last 19 contests. Despite some surprising aggressiveness on the basepaths, Blackmon has disappointed with the bat by maintaining just a .127 ISO and .697 OPS in 209 plate appearances.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Sitting versus left-hander•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Resting against lefty•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Drives in four runs•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Exits starting nine•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Takes seat Friday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Getting breather Thursday•