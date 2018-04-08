Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Taken out with tight back
Blackmon was removed from Saturday's game against the Braves after the ninth inning due to back tightness, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
It seemed strange that the star center fielder was removed from the game prior to it's conclusion, but nothing suggested that he was dealing with an injury. No word has come forth as to how severe the issue is, so consider Blackmon day-to-day for the time being. If he misses any time due to the injury, Mike Tauchman or Ian Desmond could see some extra starts in the outfield, with the latter option potentially allowing Ryan McMahon to log some time in the starting lineup.
