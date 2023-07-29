Blackmon (hand) participated in batting practice Saturday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports
Blackmon was cleared to resume swinging a bat Sunday and has now begun to ramp up the intensity. Blackmon has been held out since June 11 with a fractured right hand, and he'll likely embark on a rehab assignment before returning to the Rockies' lineup.
