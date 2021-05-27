Blackmon isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Blackmon will get a breather after he went hitless in three at-bats during the first game of the twin bill. Yonathan Daza will start in right field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Clubs two-run homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Reaches safely thrice, scores once•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Remains sidelined•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Sitting Saturday•