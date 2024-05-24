Blackmon is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Philadelphia.
Blackmon will dodge a matchup with southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on Friday, with Kris Bryant occupying the DH slot and Brenton Doyle starting in center. Blackmon is slashing .226/.307/.336 across 163 plate appearances.
