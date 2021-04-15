Blackmon isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Blackmon has gone 2-for-16 with a double, one run, one RBI and two walks in his last five games. Yonathan Daza will take over in right field for Thursday's series finale against the Dodgers, batting seventh.
