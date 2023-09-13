Blackmon is not in the Rockies' lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Blackmon will be out of the lineup for the second consecutive Wednesday. Brenton Doyle will be inserted into the lineup at centerfield while Elehuris Montero will be the designated hitter.
