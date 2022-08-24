Blackmon isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers.
Blackmon is getting a breather after he went 6-for-13 with a double, three RBI and a run over the last three games. Randal Grichuk will shift to right field while Wynton Bernard starts in center.
