Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Takes swings Saturday
Blackmon (illness) stepped in for some at-bats Saturday at camp during Kyle Freeland's simulated game, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Blackmon wasn't cleared to make the trip with the Rockies to Mexico for games Saturday and Sunday versus the Diamondbacks, but his ability to pick up some at-bats one day after coming down ill with a stomach bug suggests he's trending positively on the health front. Look for him to rejoin Colorado's Cactus League lineup early next week.
