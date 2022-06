Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Padres.

Blackmon took Nick Martinez yard in the fifth inning to record his 11th home run of the season. He's enjoyed a strong homestand, hitting .455 with a pair of long balls, six RBI and five runs scored across his last five games. Blackmon has also maintained a .802 OPS across 264 plate appearances on the campaign.