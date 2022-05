Blackmon went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Wednesday against the Giants.

Blackmon drove in Colorado's only run when he grounded into a fielder's choice in the sixth inning. He's in the midst of a cold spell, collecting only six hits across 43 at-bats in his last 11 games. Blackmon is also off to a slow start to the campaign, as he's maintained just a .219/.281/.390 line across 117 plate appearances. Despite that, he's still managed to rack up 13 EBI and 15 runs scored.