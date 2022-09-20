Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI on Monday against the Giants.

Blackmon drove in his 76th run of the season with an RBI single in the first inning and also chipped in a two-out triple seven frames later. He has emerged out of a prolonged slump and is in the midst of a modest three-game hitting streak, during which he's collected six hits across 13-bats -- also including two triples, two RBI and two runs scored. Though Blackmon is no longer a threat on the base paths, he has chipped in 16 homers, 59 runs scored and a .263 average across 551 plate appearances on the campaign.