Blackmon went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two walks Sunday against the Nationals.

Blackmon took Josiah Gray yard to lead off the game and record his seventh home run of the season. He later grounded into a fielder's choice to tally his second RBI of the campaign. Blackmon reached base multiple times in three of Colorado's four games against Washington, and he also drove in five and scored three runs during the series. Overall, Blackmon is hitting .241/.309/.426 across 182 plate appearances.