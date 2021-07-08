Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.
All three of Blackmon's hits went for singles and he ended up scoring in the eighth on a throwing error by catcher Daulton Varsho. The 34-year-old Blackmon now has back-to-back multi-hit games and 15 total for the year but for the most part has lost his power and knack for stealing bases. He's slashing .267/.364/.374 with four homers, 38 RBI, 35 runs, and a 35:43 BB:K over 313 plate appearances.
