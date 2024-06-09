Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and a stolen base in a 6-5 win against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Blackmon catalyzed Colorado's offense from the leadoff spot, scoring the team's first run following a first-inning single and crossing the plate again after hitting a double and stealing third base in the seventh. The veteran outfielder has been swinging a hot bat of late, notching three multi-hit performances over his past four contests and going 9-for-16 overall during that span. Blackmon has also swiped a bag in each of his past two games and already has five thefts this season, more than he has collected in any campaign since he swiped 12 bags in 2018.