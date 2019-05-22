Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Three-hit day against Pirates
Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a two-run triple in Colorado's 5-0 victory over the Pirates on Tuesday.
Blackmon stayed hot, as he laced his fifth three-bagger of the season in this contest to knock in two of Colorado's five runs. The three-hit day brings his slash line up to a healthy .302/.360/.578 to go along with 10 homers and 30 RBI through 192 at-bats.
