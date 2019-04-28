Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored Sunday against the Braves.

Blackmon got the Rockies on the board in the third inning with a single to left field, but Atlanta would come away with an 8-7 victory in the series finale. The 32-year-old remains hot at the dish, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. He's slugged three home runs and has driven in 10 runs during that stretch.