Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Tough out in series finale
Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored Sunday against the Braves.
Blackmon got the Rockies on the board in the third inning with a single to left field, but Atlanta would come away with an 8-7 victory in the series finale. The 32-year-old remains hot at the dish, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. He's slugged three home runs and has driven in 10 runs during that stretch.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Cranks third homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Posts four hits•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Walks it off against Phillies•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Braves-Rockies postponed•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Gets first day off•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Reaches base four times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...