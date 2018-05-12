Blackmon went 3-for-6 with a triple and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

Blackmon got his first triple of the season off starter Brandon Woodruff in the third, and the three-hit night improves his slash line to .285/.388/.585. The 31-year-old's 11 home runs and 31 runs scored both rank within the top-five among MLB outfielders. Blackmon is being his typical productive self.