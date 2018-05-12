Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Triples and scores twice Friday
Blackmon went 3-for-6 with a triple and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Brewers.
Blackmon got his first triple of the season off starter Brandon Woodruff in the third, and the three-hit night improves his slash line to .285/.388/.585. The 31-year-old's 11 home runs and 31 runs scored both rank within the top-five among MLB outfielders. Blackmon is being his typical productive self.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Homers Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Pops ninth homer Saturday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Scores three runs Sunday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Stays in three hole Friday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Launches two-run homer in loss•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.