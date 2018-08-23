Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, a run scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Blackmon led off the home half of the first with a single before singling again later for a second straight multi-hit day. The stolen base was just the seventh of the year in 11 attempts for the 32-year-old who swiped 43 bags as recently as 2015, but though the speed aspect of his game has diminished, he's the National League leader with 91 runs scored. Blackmon is hitting just .208 over 77 at-bats in August, but maintains a .276/.343/.474 slash line on the year.