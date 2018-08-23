Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Two hits, steal in win
Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, a run scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Padres.
Blackmon led off the home half of the first with a single before singling again later for a second straight multi-hit day. The stolen base was just the seventh of the year in 11 attempts for the 32-year-old who swiped 43 bags as recently as 2015, but though the speed aspect of his game has diminished, he's the National League leader with 91 runs scored. Blackmon is hitting just .208 over 77 at-bats in August, but maintains a .276/.343/.474 slash line on the year.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Rare day off Thursday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Smacks 22nd homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Collects 1,000th career hit•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Gets rare day off•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits two-run home run•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Slaps two doubles in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...