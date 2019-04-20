Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Walks it off against Phillies
Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a game-winning two-run home run to send the Rockies to a 4-3 extra-innings triumph over the Phillies on Friday.
Blackmon has been a prolonged slump to start the year, but he finally got on the board with his first homer of the season in dramatic fashion, cranking a walk-off two run blast off Juan Nicasio in the 12th inning. He's still slashing just .232/.289/.341 through 82 at-bats, but hopefully this is what the veteran slugger needed to snap out of the funk and get his season going.
