The Rockies will promote Condon from High-A Spokane to Double-A Hartford on Tuesday, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Condon got off to a delayed start to the 2025 season after fracturing his wrist in spring training, but he's quickly found his hitting stroke upon reporting to Spokane on May 20. Over his 167 plate appearances in the Northwest League, Condon slashed .312/.431/.420 with three home runs while striking out at a manageable 21 percent clip. The 22-year-old -- who was named to the 2025 All-Star Futures Game roster Monday -- saw acton at three different positions with Spokane, making 23 starts at first base, eight in left field and two at third base. He'll likely continue to get exposure to both the corner infield and corner outfield as he moves on to Hartford.