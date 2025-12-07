Condon could get the chance to compete for the Rockies' everyday first base job during spring training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

After moving both Warming Bernabel and Michael Toglia off the 40-man roster during the offseason, the Rockies are now without both of their primary options at first base from 2025. Blaine Crim and waiver pickup Troy Johnston reached the majors for the first time in 2025 and could operate in a platoon at first base, but both players are on their second organizations and are entering their age-29 campaigns, making it unlikely that they're viewed as anything more than stopgaps at the position. Barring any outside additions, Condon -- one of the organization's top prospects -- thus appears likely to get his first look in the big leagues at some point in 2026, and it's not out of the question for him to force his way onto the Opening Day roster with a strong showing in spring training. The 22-year-old slashed .266/.379/.447 with 14 home runs and a 12.6 percent walk rate in 90 games last season between High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford and continued to thrive in the Arizona Fall League, where he posted an .873 OPS in 22 games.