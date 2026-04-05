Condon has been out of the lineup for Triple-A Albuquerque the past three games, but he had a cyst removed and is expected back in the next couple days, Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports.

The report does not specify where exactly the cyst was located, but regardless it sounds like Condon will be back in action in short order. Arguably the Rockies' top prospect, the 22-year-old Condon already has a two-homer game this season and has hit safely in four of five contests with Albuquerque.