Condon is slashing .239/.345/.484 with 11 home runs, one steal and a 29.1 percent strikeout rate in 52 games for Double-A Hartford.

Condon, who was recently selected to play in the Arizona Fall League, has delivered on his power potential since getting promoted from High-A Spokane on July 1, but Condon's strikeouts and lack of speed portend a three-category player in fantasy. Most of the other top college hitters in his class have ascended to Triple-A or the big leagues, so the Rockies may end up regretting taking Condon third overall in what's looking like a loaded 2024 draft class. He has made 45 starts at first base and two starts at third base since getting to Double-A.