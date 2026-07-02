Rockies' Charlie Condon: Pushing for promotion

Condon went 30-for-73 (.411) with 12 home runs, two doubles, five triples, 31 RBI and a 10:19 BB:K over his last 19 games with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Condon was the third pick in the loaded 2024 MLB Draft, and he is doing all he can to join a host of talented classmates at the top level. While Condon appears ready to see action at the big-league level, the Rockies are getting quality production at the two positions Condon has filled this season -- first base and right field -- so it's unclear just how close he is to getting the call.