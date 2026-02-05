The Rockies have extended Condon an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

The departure of Warming Bernabel and Michael Toglia this offseason opened the door for playing time at first base in Colorado, and Condon -- one of the Rockies' top prospects -- will officially have a chance to show off his talents in front of the big club this spring. The 22-year-old slashed .268/.376/.444 with 14 homers, 58 RBI and 59 runs scored across 99 minor-league contests last year between rookie ball, High-A and Double-A. Despite his lack of experience in the higher levels, a strong showing in the Cactus League could land him a spot on Colorado's Opening Day roster.