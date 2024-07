The Rockies signed Condon on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The No. 3 overall pick in this year's First-Year Player Draft, Condon will receive a signing bonus of $9.25 million. That matches the bonus given to No. 2 pick Chase Burns after Burns had set the record for the biggest bonus in draft history. Condon clubbed 37 home runs in 60 games in his final year at Georgia and immediately becomes one of the best power-hitting prospects in baseball.