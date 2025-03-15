Condon was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist Friday, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

Condon suffered the injury Thursday while making a diving attempt to catch a ball in the outfield. He will not need to undergo surgery, which will keep his recovery relatively short, but it will still be roughly six weeks before he's cleared to begin baseball activities. The 21-year-old outfielder slashed .180/.248/.270 with one home run and 12 RBI across 109 plate appearances at High-A Spokane upon beginning his professional career last season, and he'll likely return to Spokane once his wrist heals.