Rockies' Charlie Condon: To open in minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Condon's MLB debut is not imminent, despite a strong spring training, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Condon is hitting .419 with three home runs in 16 games this spring, but he is not on the 40-man roster and only played 55 games at Double-A last year and zero games at Triple-A. Additionally, 25-year-old TJ Rumfield is having an even better camp, with four home runs, five walks and one strikeout in 14 games, and 28-year-old Troy Johnston is also hitting .333 with a .419 OBP in 15 games. If Condon goes to Triple-A and produces up to his recent standards in the Arizona Fall League (.873 OPS) and in spring training, he'll get the call sometime this summer.
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