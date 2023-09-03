The Rockies reinstated Anderson (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list prior to his start Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Anderson will rejoin the Colorado rotation after he had resided on the IL for the past five weeks due to shoulder inflammation. The 35-year-old righty will be returning to the 28-man active roster after he completed two minor-league rehab starts, most recently tossing three shutout innings and 64 pitches this past Tuesday for Triple-A Albuquerque. Though not fully stretched out, Anderson could be able to reach the five innings he would need to qualify for a win Sunday if he can be efficient with his pitch count.