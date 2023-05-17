Anderson didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings in a 3-1 loss against Cincinnati. He struck out three.

Anderson stepped straight into the Colorado rotation after being waived by the Rays earlier this week, taking the place of Antonio Senzatela (elbow) and turning in a fantastic outing. He held the Reds to just one hit, which came on a Wil Myers single in the third, while lasting five innings. He was limited to just 59 pitches after coming out of the bullpen with Tampa Bay earlier this season. Though Tuesday's outing was certainly encouraging, managers shouldn't expect this form to continue for Anderson considering he has finished each of the last three seasons with an ERA above 6.00 (105.2 innings). However, he will likely have the opportunity to make a handful of starts considering the Rockies have several starters currently on the injured list.