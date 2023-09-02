Rockies manager Bud Black said Friday that Anderson (shoulder) could be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game versus the Blue Jays at Coors Field, MLB.com reports.

The Rockies have an opening in their rotation for the series finale with Toronto with Austin Gomber (back) unavailable to start on five days' rest, and Anderson looks like the top option to fill the void after making his second rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. In that rehab start, Anderson struck out one while allowing no runs on two hits and four walks over three innings. Anderson covered 64 pitches Tuesday, so he should be able to give the Rockies something close to a typical starter's workload if he gets activated for Sunday's game.