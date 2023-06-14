Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Red Sox, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

The Rockies spotted Anderson an early 4-0 lead by the top of the third inning, but the veteran right-hander quickly gave most of it back and got the hook after 89 pitches (60 strikes). His line could have been a lot worse -- he left the bases loaded when he exited in the fifth, but Colorado's bullpen and defense bailed him out. Anderson has yet to get a decision in six starts since moving into the rotation, but his 3.16 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 31.1 innings have been surprisingly solid. He lines up to face a tough test in his next outing, which is set to come this weekend in Atlanta.