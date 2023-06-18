Anderson (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks over three innings in a 14-6 loss to Atlanta. He struck out two.

Things quickly went south for Anderson after he was staked to a 5-0 lead. He'd eventually surrender seven runs, six coming on a pair of three-run homers. The veteran right-hander now has a 9.24 ERA over his last three starts (12.2 innings) after pitching to a 1.69 mark through his first 26.2 innings this year. Overall, Anderson's ERA is up to 4.12 with a 1.25 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB through seven starts (39.1 innings) this season. He's currently in line for a home matchup with the Angels in his next outing.