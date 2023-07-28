The Rockies placed Anderson on the 15-day injured list Friday with right shoulder inflammation.
Anderson holds a 6.08 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through 60.2 frames this season and will now be put on the shelf for a couple weeks. Even with the return of Kyle Freeland (shoulder) from the injured list Friday, Colorado only has three healthy starters on its roster, meaning more moves are likely coming.
