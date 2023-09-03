The Rockies reinstated Anderson (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list prior to his start Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Right shoulder inflammation sent Anderson to the injured list in late July, and he's now been cleared to rejoin the Rockies' rotation and start Sunday. The 35-year-old righty gave up three runs over 5.2 innings during his rehab assignment while striking out two batters and walking five. With a 6.08 ERA and 1.48 WHIP, Anderson isn't likely to provide much fantasy value as the season nears its end.