Anderson yielded two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings during Friday's win against the Royals. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Anderson was in line for the loss after coughing up a pair of solo home runs but the Rockies' late comeback saved his record. He's allowed two or fewer runs in every outing this season, resulting in a 1.69 ERA through 26.2 frames. In four starts with Colorado, Anderson has compiled a 10:6 K:BB and a 2.08 ERA. He's currently lined up to face the Giants at home next week.