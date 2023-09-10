Anderson (0-5) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Giants.

Anderson's second start back from shoulder inflammation went worse than his four-inning effort against Toronto last weekend. Thairo Estrada got to him for a two-run home run in the first inning and the Giants rallied for four more runs in the fourth. Anderson is now at a 6.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 50:24 K:BB through 68 innings between the Rockies and the Rays this year. He should be able to stick in Colorado's rotation if he stays healthy for the rest of the season. The right-hander is projected for a home rematch versus the Giants next week.