Dollander underwent an MRI on his left knee Tuesday, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Dollander said after his start Monday that his sore left knee was beginning to affect his command and velocity, per Henry, so the Rockies pulled him after he made it through five innings of one-run ball. The team brought him in for imaging to determine whether the right-hander's injury is the result of a structural issue, and the results of the test will help determine his availability for his next scheduled start -- tentatively scheduled to come Saturday in San Diego.