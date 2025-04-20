Dollander (1-2) took the loss against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing nine runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts over four innings.

It was a disastrous outing for Dollander, who surrendered four home runs and 11 total hard-hit balls. The long ball has plagued the rookie, as he now leads the majors with eight home runs allowed across three starts. He'll carry a 7.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB through 14.2 innings into a road matchup with the Royals next week.