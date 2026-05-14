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Dollander was removed from Thursday's start against the Pirates due to an apparent injury, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dollander surrendered three runs on four hits during the opening frame and exited with training staff after giving up a double and a walk to begin the second inning. The specifics of the situation aren't clear, and the right-hander should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.

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