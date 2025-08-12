Dollander didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.

The rookie right-hander was impressive in his first major-league start since July 6 versus the White Sox, as it was just the second time through 16 outings this year that he fired at least five innings while conceding just one run. Dollander generated a respectable 11 whiffs, and the five punchouts were his most since May 18 in Arizona. He still has a rough 6.35 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 57:36 K:BB across 73.2 frames, so Dollander will remain tough to trust if he sticks around for his next scheduled turn versus the Diamondbacks at hitter-friendly Coors Field.