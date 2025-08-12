Rockies' Chase Dollander: Fans five in return to big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dollander didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.
The rookie right-hander was impressive in his first major-league start since July 6 versus the White Sox, as it was just the second time through 16 outings this year that he fired at least five innings while conceding just one run. Dollander generated a respectable 11 whiffs, and the five punchouts were his most since May 18 in Arizona. He still has a rough 6.35 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 57:36 K:BB across 73.2 frames, so Dollander will remain tough to trust if he sticks around for his next scheduled turn versus the Diamondbacks at hitter-friendly Coors Field.
